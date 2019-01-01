Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Berkeley Lights
Berkeley Lights Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting BLI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 117.39% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ: BLI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Berkeley Lights maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Berkeley Lights, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Berkeley Lights was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Berkeley Lights (BLI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $14.00 to $10.00. The current price Berkeley Lights (BLI) is trading at is $4.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.