Belimo Holding
(OTCPK:BLHWF)
500.50
00
At close: Apr 27
602.8823
102.3823[20.46%]
After Hours: 7:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low454 - 609.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E51.38
50d Avg. Price500.5
Div / Yield9.21/1.84%
Payout Ratio79.7
EPS-
Total Float-

Belimo Holding (OTC:BLHWF), Key Statistics

Belimo Holding (OTC: BLHWF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.5B
Trailing P/E
51.38
Forward P/E
48.78
PE Ratio (TTM)
51.44
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.77
Price / Book (mrq)
11.63
Price / EBITDA
33.52
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
24.61
Earnings Yield
1.95%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.32
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
43.03
Tangible Book value per share
41.48
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
131.3M
Total Assets
642.7M
Total Liabilities
131.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -