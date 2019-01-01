ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Belimo Holding
(OTCPK:BLHWF)
500.50
00
At close: Apr 27
602.8823
102.3823[20.46%]
After Hours: 7:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low454 - 609.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 12.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 0K
Mkt Cap6.2B
P/E51.38
50d Avg. Price500.5
Div / Yield9.21/1.84%
Payout Ratio79.7
EPS-
Total Float-

Belimo Holding (OTC:BLHWF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Belimo Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Belimo Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Belimo Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Belimo Holding (OTCPK:BLHWF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Belimo Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Belimo Holding (OTCPK:BLHWF)?
A

There are no earnings for Belimo Holding

Q
What were Belimo Holding’s (OTCPK:BLHWF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Belimo Holding

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.