Belimo Holding (OTC:BLHWF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Belimo Holding
Belimo Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Belimo Holding (OTCPK: BLHWF) was reported by Berenberg on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting BLHWF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Belimo Holding (OTCPK: BLHWF) was provided by Berenberg, and Belimo Holding downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Belimo Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Belimo Holding was filed on July 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Belimo Holding (BLHWF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Belimo Holding (BLHWF) is trading at is $500.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
