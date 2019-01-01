QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/81.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.27
Mkt Cap
145.6K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
29.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BLGI Inc is a data science company. It is engaged in developing complex data solutions based on its proprietary technology platforms for the banking industry, Asset management, Forex and Currency and Cryptocurrency markets. The company has also developed music, video, and digital media publishing platforms for independent artist publishing, including digital rights and revenue collection. It develops solutions that utilize its Data Science, Blockchain and A.I and cloud-based computing expertise.

BLGI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BLGI (BLGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BLGI (OTCEM: BLGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BLGI's (BLGI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BLGI.

Q

What is the target price for BLGI (BLGI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BLGI

Q

Current Stock Price for BLGI (BLGI)?

A

The stock price for BLGI (OTCEM: BLGI) is $0.005 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 19:15:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BLGI (BLGI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLGI.

Q

When is BLGI (OTCEM:BLGI) reporting earnings?

A

BLGI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BLGI (BLGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BLGI.

Q

What sector and industry does BLGI (BLGI) operate in?

A

BLGI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.