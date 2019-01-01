ñol

BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC
(OTCPK:BLGFF)
$2.00
At close: Aug 31
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range- - 4.75Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 2.2KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price1.79
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC Stock (OTC:BLGFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC Questions & Answers

Q
When is BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC (OTCPK:BLGFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC (OTCPK:BLGFF)?
A

There are no earnings for BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC

Q
What were BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC’s (OTCPK:BLGFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH by BAILLIE GIFFORD US GROWTH TR PLC

