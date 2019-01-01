ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Blockchain Foundry
(OTCPK:BLFDF)
0.0433
00
At close: May 25
0.18
0.1367[315.70%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.51
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 119M
Vol / Avg.- / 13.6K
Mkt Cap5.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.11
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.01
Total Float-

Blockchain Foundry (OTC:BLFDF), Key Statistics

Blockchain Foundry (OTC: BLFDF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
870.8K
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.86
Price / Book (mrq)
0.61
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
-21.67%
Price change 1 M
0.72
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.07
Tangible Book value per share
0.07
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
395.8K
Total Assets
11.2M
Total Liabilities
395.8K
Profitability
Net income Growth
7.74
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
167.53%
EBIT Margin
167.7%
EBITDA Margin
168.21%
Operating Margin
-203.74%