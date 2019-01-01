QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/31.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
17.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
119M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blockchain Foundry Inc develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses. The company operates in only one business segment, namely consulting services. Its Primary services include Project-based contracts and Proposals. Some of its solutions are Syscoin Spark Wallet, Syscoin Price Peg Server, and Blockmarket suite. The company's geographical segments are the Americas and the Caribbean.

Blockchain Foundry Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blockchain Foundry (OTCPK: BLFDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blockchain Foundry's (BLFDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blockchain Foundry.

Q

What is the target price for Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blockchain Foundry

Q

Current Stock Price for Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF)?

A

The stock price for Blockchain Foundry (OTCPK: BLFDF) is $0.14852 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:40:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blockchain Foundry.

Q

When is Blockchain Foundry (OTCPK:BLFDF) reporting earnings?

A

Blockchain Foundry does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blockchain Foundry.

Q

What sector and industry does Blockchain Foundry (BLFDF) operate in?

A

Blockchain Foundry is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.