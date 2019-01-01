ñol

bleuacacia
(NASDAQ:BLEU)
9.72
-0.03[-0.31%]
At close: May 26
9.75
0.0300[0.31%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low9.72 - 9.72
52 Week High/Low9.61 - 9.8
Open / Close9.72 / 9.72
Float / Outstanding27.6M / 34.5M
Vol / Avg.0.9K / 126.6K
Mkt Cap335.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float27.6M

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

bleuacacia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of bleuacacia using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

bleuacacia Questions & Answers

Q
When is bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for bleuacacia

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU)?
A

There are no earnings for bleuacacia

Q
What were bleuacacia’s (NASDAQ:BLEU) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for bleuacacia

