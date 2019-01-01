ñol

Builders FirstSource
(NYSE:BLDR)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the broader industrials sector are trading higher amid overall market strength.
66.19
3.95[6.35%]
At close: May 26
66.27
0.0800[0.12%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low62.88 - 66.58
52 Week High/Low39.24 - 86.48
Open / Close62.91 / 66.27
Float / Outstanding116.4M / 172.8M
Vol / Avg.2M / 2.8M
Mkt Cap11.4B
P/E5.55
50d Avg. Price65.34
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS3.61
Total Float116.4M

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), Key Statistics

Builders FirstSource (NYSE: BLDR) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
14.3B
Trailing P/E
5.55
Forward P/E
6.04
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.55
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.57
Price / Book (mrq)
2.09
Price / EBITDA
3.46
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.06
Earnings Yield
18.01%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
2.02
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
29.73
Tangible Book value per share
1.9
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
6.9B
Total Assets
12.1B
Total Liabilities
6.9B
Profitability
Net income Growth
2.71
Gross Margin
32.25%
Net Margin
11.26%
EBIT Margin
15.2%
EBITDA Margin
17.18%
Operating Margin
15.2%