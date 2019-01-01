BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 8
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$243.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of BlueCity Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
BlueCity Holdings Questions & Answers
When is BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT) reporting earnings?
BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 8, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which hit the estimate of $-0.03.
What were BlueCity Holdings’s (NASDAQ:BLCT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $35M, which missed the estimate of $35.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.