ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BlueCity Holdings
(NASDAQ:BLCT)
1.39
0.03[2.21%]
At close: Jun 7
1.40
0.0100[0.72%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.37 - 1.39
52 Week High/Low1.08 - 7.9
Open / Close1.37 / 1.38
Float / Outstanding- / 37.5M
Vol / Avg.13.4K / 87.8K
Mkt Cap52.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.32
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.97
Total Float-

BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for BlueCity Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

BlueCity Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)?
A

The latest price target for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) was reported by Loop Capital on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting BLCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 403.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) was provided by Loop Capital, and BlueCity Holdings downgraded their hold rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BlueCity Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BlueCity Holdings was filed on June 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 22, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $7.00. The current price BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) is trading at is $1.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.