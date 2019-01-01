BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ:BLCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for BlueCity Holdings
BlueCity Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) was reported by Loop Capital on June 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting BLCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 403.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BlueCity Holdings (NASDAQ: BLCT) was provided by Loop Capital, and BlueCity Holdings downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BlueCity Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BlueCity Holdings was filed on June 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $16.00 to $7.00. The current price BlueCity Holdings (BLCT) is trading at is $1.39, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
