Bluechiip Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of a wireless tracking solution. It serves healthcare and life science, security, defence, and manufacturing industries. Its product includes Retrofit Button For CryoVials; CryoVial Box; CryoTag; Matchbox Reader; Multi-Vial Reader; Hand-Held Reader; Stream Sample-Management Software; Blood Cassettes; and Towers/Racks/Frames.