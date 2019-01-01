QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
598.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bluechiip Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of a wireless tracking solution. It serves healthcare and life science, security, defence, and manufacturing industries. Its product includes Retrofit Button For CryoVials; CryoVial Box; CryoTag; Matchbox Reader; Multi-Vial Reader; Hand-Held Reader; Stream Sample-Management Software; Blood Cassettes; and Towers/Racks/Frames.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bluechiip Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluechiip (BLCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluechiip (OTCPK: BLCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluechiip's (BLCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluechiip.

Q

What is the target price for Bluechiip (BLCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bluechiip

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluechiip (BLCPF)?

A

The stock price for Bluechiip (OTCPK: BLCPF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluechiip (BLCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluechiip.

Q

When is Bluechiip (OTCPK:BLCPF) reporting earnings?

A

Bluechiip does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bluechiip (BLCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluechiip.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluechiip (BLCPF) operate in?

A

Bluechiip is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.