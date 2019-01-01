QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
32.11 - 70.17
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-7.03
Shares
387.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Bilibili Inc is a full-spectrum online entertainment company. It operates as a video sharing Website that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Its theme features include animation, comic, and game, where users can submit, view, and add commentary subtitles on videos. Geographically, the company is based in China and it generates revenues from mobile games, e-commerce, live broadcasting, and online advertising.

see more
Bilibili Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bilibili (BLBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bilibili (OTCPK: BLBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bilibili's (BLBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bilibili.

Q

What is the target price for Bilibili (BLBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bilibili

Q

Current Stock Price for Bilibili (BLBLF)?

A

The stock price for Bilibili (OTCPK: BLBLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bilibili (BLBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bilibili.

Q

When is Bilibili (OTCPK:BLBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Bilibili does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bilibili (BLBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bilibili.

Q

What sector and industry does Bilibili (BLBLF) operate in?

A

Bilibili is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.