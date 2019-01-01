QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Santander Bank Polska SA is a commercial bank. It provides financial products and services for individuals, SMEs and corporate clients. Its products include personal accounts, credit, savings, investment, settlement, insurance, card products, among others.

Santander Bank Polska Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Santander Bank Polska (BKZHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Santander Bank Polska (OTCGM: BKZHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Santander Bank Polska's (BKZHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Santander Bank Polska.

Q

What is the target price for Santander Bank Polska (BKZHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Santander Bank Polska

Q

Current Stock Price for Santander Bank Polska (BKZHY)?

A

The stock price for Santander Bank Polska (OTCGM: BKZHY) is $9.0587 last updated Fri Jun 19 2020 15:37:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Santander Bank Polska (BKZHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 5, 2011.

Q

When is Santander Bank Polska (OTCGM:BKZHY) reporting earnings?

A

Santander Bank Polska does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Santander Bank Polska (BKZHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Santander Bank Polska.

Q

What sector and industry does Santander Bank Polska (BKZHY) operate in?

A

Santander Bank Polska is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.