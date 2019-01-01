Bank Of Utica (ny) (OTC:BKUTK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$3.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Bank Of Utica (ny) using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Bank Of Utica (ny) Questions & Answers
When is Bank Of Utica (ny) (OTCPK:BKUTK) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Bank Of Utica (ny)
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank Of Utica (ny) (OTCPK:BKUTK)?
There are no earnings for Bank Of Utica (ny)
What were Bank Of Utica (ny)’s (OTCPK:BKUTK) revenues?
There are no earnings for Bank Of Utica (ny)
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.