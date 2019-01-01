ñol

Bank Of Utica (ny)
(OTCPK:BKUT)
525.00
00
At close: May 26
550.00
25.00[4.76%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Bank Of Utica (ny) (OTC:BKUT), Dividends

Bank Of Utica (ny) issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bank Of Utica (ny) generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 24, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bank Of Utica (ny) Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bank Of Utica (ny) (BKUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Of Utica (ny).

Q
What date did I need to own Bank Of Utica (ny) (BKUT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Of Utica (ny) (BKUT). The last dividend payout was on July 13, 1999 and was $1.75

Q
How much per share is the next Bank Of Utica (ny) (BKUT) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank Of Utica (ny) (BKUT). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.75 on July 13, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bank Of Utica (ny) (OTCPK:BKUT)?
A

The most current yield for Bank Of Utica (ny) (BKUT) is 0.00% and is payable next on July 13, 1999

