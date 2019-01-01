ñol

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
BankUnited
(NYSE:BKU)
41.58
0.85[2.09%]
At close: May 26
41.61
0.0300[0.07%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low40.95 - 41.84
52 Week High/Low37.08 - 48.74
Open / Close40.95 / 41.61
Float / Outstanding49.4M / 81.8M
Vol / Avg.649.9K / 1M
Mkt Cap3.4B
P/E9.58
50d Avg. Price41.3
Div / Yield1/2.46%
Payout Ratio21.65
EPS0.79
Total Float49.4M

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU), Key Statistics

BankUnited (NYSE: BKU) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
9.58
Forward P/E
10.99
PE Ratio (TTM)
8.56
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.89
Price / Book (mrq)
1.16
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
10.43%
Price change 1 M
1.09
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
1.1
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
34.98
Tangible Book value per share
34.03
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
33.5B
Total Assets
36.3B
Total Liabilities
33.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.32
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
29.7%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -