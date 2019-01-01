ñol

BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
(OTCPK:BKSTF)
15 minutes delayed

BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (OTC:BKSTF), Dividends

BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (BKSTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC.

Q
What date did I need to own BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (BKSTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC.

Q
How much per share is the next BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (BKSTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC.

Q
What is the dividend yield for BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC (OTCPK:BKSTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BLACKROCK SMALLER CO TRST by BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC.

