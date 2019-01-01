QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Blueprint Technologies Inc is a US based company. The Company provides IT solutions and various systems support services to the small business, education, and non-for profit industries. It is focused on the business process behind IT project consulting and implementation. Blueprint Technology offers clients a single source for networking, design, software development, technical support services, project management of complex systems and business solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blueprint Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blueprint Technologies (BKSD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blueprint Technologies (OTCEM: BKSD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blueprint Technologies's (BKSD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blueprint Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Blueprint Technologies (BKSD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blueprint Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Blueprint Technologies (BKSD)?

A

The stock price for Blueprint Technologies (OTCEM: BKSD) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Oct 28 2021 13:34:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blueprint Technologies (BKSD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blueprint Technologies.

Q

When is Blueprint Technologies (OTCEM:BKSD) reporting earnings?

A

Blueprint Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blueprint Technologies (BKSD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blueprint Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Blueprint Technologies (BKSD) operate in?

A

Blueprint Technologies is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.