ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank of South Carolina
(NASDAQ:BKSC)
17.01
-0.265[-1.53%]
At close: May 26
19.74
2.7300[16.05%]
After Hours: 5:33PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.1 - 17.58
52 Week High/Low16.19 - 23.15
Open / Close17.45 / 17.1
Float / Outstanding3.6M / 5.6M
Vol / Avg.3.4K / 10.4K
Mkt Cap94.4M
P/E15.29
50d Avg. Price18.03
Div / Yield0.68/3.94%
Payout Ratio60.18
EPS0.26
Total Float3.6M

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC), Key Statistics

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ: BKSC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
15.29
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
15.29
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.77
Price / Book (mrq)
2.13
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
6.54%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.18
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
8.1
Tangible Book value per share
8.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
620M
Total Assets
665M
Total Liabilities
620M
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.19
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
30.17%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -