Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 9
Mkt Cap
1.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
120.8M
Outstanding
Black Rock Petroleum Co is an oil and gas exploration stage corporation and distributor of oil field equipment.

Black Rock Petroleum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Black Rock Petroleum (BKRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Black Rock Petroleum (OTCEM: BKRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Black Rock Petroleum's (BKRP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Black Rock Petroleum.

Q

What is the target price for Black Rock Petroleum (BKRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Black Rock Petroleum

Q

Current Stock Price for Black Rock Petroleum (BKRP)?

A

The stock price for Black Rock Petroleum (OTCEM: BKRP) is $0.015 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 15:06:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Black Rock Petroleum (BKRP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Black Rock Petroleum.

Q

When is Black Rock Petroleum (OTCEM:BKRP) reporting earnings?

A

Black Rock Petroleum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Black Rock Petroleum (BKRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Black Rock Petroleum.

Q

What sector and industry does Black Rock Petroleum (BKRP) operate in?

A

Black Rock Petroleum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.