Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Key Statistics

QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Baker Hughes
(NASDAQ:BKR)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several energy companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of oil after the Department of Energy reported Wednesday a decline in U.S. gasoline and crude oil inventories.
37.10
1.38[3.86%]
At close: May 26
37.10
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.28 - 37.36
52 Week High/Low19.23 - 39.78
Open / Close36.33 / 37.1
Float / Outstanding876.4M / 984.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7M / 12.3M
Mkt Cap36.5B
P/E85.05
50d Avg. Price34.71
Div / Yield0.72/2.02%
Payout Ratio171.43
EPS0.08
Total Float876.4M

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
40.8B
Trailing P/E
85.05
Forward P/E
27.17
PE Ratio (TTM)
61.7
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.65
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.52
Price / Book (mrq)
2.24
Price / EBITDA
12.37
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
16.11
Earnings Yield
1.18%
Price change 1 M
1.15
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.95
Tangible Book value per share
5.68
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
18.5B
Total Assets
35B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
20.06%
Net Margin
1.49%
EBIT Margin
5.19%
EBITDA Margin
10.92%
Operating Margin
7.22%