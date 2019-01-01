ñol

Baker Hughes
(NASDAQ:BKR)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several energy companies are trading higher amid a rise in the price of oil after the Department of Energy reported Wednesday a decline in U.S. gasoline and crude oil inventories.
37.10
1.38[3.86%]
At close: May 26
37.10
00
After Hours: 4:20PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low36.28 - 37.36
52 Week High/Low19.23 - 39.78
Open / Close36.33 / 37.1
Float / Outstanding876.4M / 984.6M
Vol / Avg.6.7M / 12.3M
Mkt Cap36.5B
P/E85.05
50d Avg. Price34.71
Div / Yield0.72/2.02%
Payout Ratio171.43
EPS0.08
Total Float876.4M

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), Dividends

Baker Hughes issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Baker Hughes generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.58%

Annual Dividend

$0.72

Last Dividend

Feb 7

Next Dividend

May 27
Baker Hughes Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Baker Hughes (BKR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 17, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Baker Hughes (BKR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Baker Hughes ($BKR) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Baker Hughes (BKR) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Baker Hughes (BKR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Baker Hughes (BKR) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)?
A

The most current yield for Baker Hughes (BKR) is 2.06% and is payable next on June 10, 2022

