Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.64 - 5.64
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
639.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bank of Queensland, or BOQ, is an Australia-based bank offering home loans, personal finance, and commercial loans. BOQ operates both owner-managed and corporate branches, and is the owner of Virgin Money Australia. Its BOQ business includes the BOQ branded commercial lending activity, BOQ Finance and BOQ Specialist businesses. The division provides tailored business banking solutions including commercial lending, equipment finance and leasing, cashflow finance, foreign exchange, interest rate hedging, transaction banking, and deposit solutions for commercial customers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank of Queensland Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Queensland (BKQNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Queensland (OTCPK: BKQNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of Queensland's (BKQNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Queensland.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Queensland (BKQNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of Queensland

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Queensland (BKQNF)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Queensland (OTCPK: BKQNF) is $4.99 last updated Tue Nov 17 2020 15:01:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Queensland (BKQNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of Queensland.

Q

When is Bank of Queensland (OTCPK:BKQNF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Queensland does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of Queensland (BKQNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Queensland.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Queensland (BKQNF) operate in?

A

Bank of Queensland is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.