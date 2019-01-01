ñol

Bankinter
(OTCPK:BKNIY)
6.50
0.24[3.83%]
At close: May 26
5.70
-0.8000[-12.31%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low6.44 - 6.5
52 Week High/Low4.79 - 6.73
Open / Close6.5 / 6.5
Float / Outstanding- / 898.9M
Vol / Avg.4.1K / 43.8K
Mkt Cap5.8B
P/E12.59
50d Avg. Price5.84
Div / Yield0.34/5.37%
Payout Ratio52.02
EPS0.17
Total Float-

Bankinter (OTC:BKNIY), Dividends

Bankinter issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Bankinter generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jan 7, 2013
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Bankinter Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Bankinter (BKNIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bankinter.

Q
What date did I need to own Bankinter (BKNIY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bankinter (BKNIY). The last dividend payout was on January 14, 1999 and was $0.16

Q
How much per share is the next Bankinter (BKNIY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bankinter (BKNIY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.16 on January 14, 1999

Q
What is the dividend yield for Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY)?
A

The most current yield for Bankinter (BKNIY) is 0.00% and is payable next on January 14, 1999

