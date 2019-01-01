ñol

Bangkok Expressway
(OTCPK:BKKXF)
0.3019
00
At close: Dec 9
0.2554
-0.0465[-15.40%]
After Hours: 6:42AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.23 - 0.28
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 15.3B
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Bangkok Expressway (OTC:BKKXF), Key Statistics

Bangkok Expressway (OTC: BKKXF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6B
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
77.4B
Total Assets
115.7B
Total Liabilities
77.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.1
Gross Margin
38.42%
Net Margin
10.86%
EBIT Margin
31.97%
EBITDA Margin
42.53%
Operating Margin
29.88%