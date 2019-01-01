Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL and its subsidiaries are engaged in the construction and management of expressways and the operation of two metro lines in Thailand. In conjunction with the operation of the metro Blue Line, the company also handles the advertising and telecommunications maintenance in the trains and stations. Its segments includes Expressway business segment; Rail business segment; Commercial development business segment; and Other segments. Additionally, the company leases the retail spaces in the Blue Line metro stations as well as the areas around the expressways.