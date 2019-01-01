QQQ
Bangkok Expressway and Metro PCL and its subsidiaries are engaged in the construction and management of expressways and the operation of two metro lines in Thailand. In conjunction with the operation of the metro Blue Line, the company also handles the advertising and telecommunications maintenance in the trains and stations. Its segments includes Expressway business segment; Rail business segment; Commercial development business segment; and Other segments. Additionally, the company leases the retail spaces in the Blue Line metro stations as well as the areas around the expressways.

Bangkok Expressway Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bangkok Expressway (BKKXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bangkok Expressway (OTCPK: BKKXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bangkok Expressway's (BKKXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bangkok Expressway.

Q

What is the target price for Bangkok Expressway (BKKXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bangkok Expressway

Q

Current Stock Price for Bangkok Expressway (BKKXF)?

A

The stock price for Bangkok Expressway (OTCPK: BKKXF) is $0.3019 last updated Wed Dec 09 2020 16:34:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bangkok Expressway (BKKXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bangkok Expressway.

Q

When is Bangkok Expressway (OTCPK:BKKXF) reporting earnings?

A

Bangkok Expressway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bangkok Expressway (BKKXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bangkok Expressway.

Q

What sector and industry does Bangkok Expressway (BKKXF) operate in?

A

Bangkok Expressway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.