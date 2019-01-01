|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bakkavor Group (OTCPK: BKKVF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bakkavor Group.
There is no analysis for Bakkavor Group
The stock price for Bakkavor Group (OTCPK: BKKVF) is $1.62 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 14:38:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bakkavor Group.
Bakkavor Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bakkavor Group.
Bakkavor Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.