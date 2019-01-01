QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.09/5.72%
52 Wk
1.62 - 1.73
Mkt Cap
938.7M
Payout Ratio
43.96
Open
-
P/E
13.1
Shares
579.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bakkavor Group PLC manufacture and market a wide variety of freshly prepared food, covering a range of categories including meals, desserts, pizza & bread and salads. Some of its other products include soups & sauces, bread & dips, food-to-go, salads, fresh-cut salads, sandwiches & wraps, and bakery products. Its customers include grocery retailers as well as international food brands. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom, United States, and China, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United Kingdom.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bakkavor Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bakkavor Group (BKKVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bakkavor Group (OTCPK: BKKVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bakkavor Group's (BKKVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bakkavor Group.

Q

What is the target price for Bakkavor Group (BKKVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bakkavor Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Bakkavor Group (BKKVF)?

A

The stock price for Bakkavor Group (OTCPK: BKKVF) is $1.62 last updated Mon Dec 06 2021 14:38:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bakkavor Group (BKKVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bakkavor Group.

Q

When is Bakkavor Group (OTCPK:BKKVF) reporting earnings?

A

Bakkavor Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bakkavor Group (BKKVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bakkavor Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Bakkavor Group (BKKVF) operate in?

A

Bakkavor Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.