Bakkavor Group PLC manufacture and market a wide variety of freshly prepared food, covering a range of categories including meals, desserts, pizza & bread and salads. Some of its other products include soups & sauces, bread & dips, food-to-go, salads, fresh-cut salads, sandwiches & wraps, and bakery products. Its customers include grocery retailers as well as international food brands. Its geographical segments are the United Kingdom, United States, and China, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United Kingdom.