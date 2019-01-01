QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Biohemp International Inc is engaged in the distribution of consumer hemp and cannabidiol (CBD).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Biohemp International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biohemp International (BKIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biohemp International (OTC: BKIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biohemp International's (BKIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Biohemp International.

Q

What is the target price for Biohemp International (BKIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Biohemp International

Q

Current Stock Price for Biohemp International (BKIT)?

A

The stock price for Biohemp International (OTC: BKIT) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Aug 30 2021 15:41:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biohemp International (BKIT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biohemp International.

Q

When is Biohemp International (OTC:BKIT) reporting earnings?

A

Biohemp International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Biohemp International (BKIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biohemp International.

Q

What sector and industry does Biohemp International (BKIT) operate in?

A

Biohemp International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.