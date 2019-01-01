ñol

Black Iron
(OTCPK:BKIRF)
0.074
00
At close: May 25
0.1686
0.0946[127.82%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.07 - 0.46
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 303.8M
Vol / Avg.- / 33.7K
Mkt Cap22.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Black Iron (OTC:BKIRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Black Iron reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Black Iron using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Black Iron Questions & Answers

Q
When is Black Iron (OTCPK:BKIRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Black Iron

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Black Iron (OTCPK:BKIRF)?
A

There are no earnings for Black Iron

Q
What were Black Iron’s (OTCPK:BKIRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Black Iron

