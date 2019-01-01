ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Black Knight
(NYSE:BKI)
68.861
-0.489[-0.71%]
At close: May 26
69.10
0.2390[0.35%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low68.79 - 69.78
52 Week High/Low52 - 84.27
Open / Close69.5 / 68.81
Float / Outstanding134.9M / 156M
Vol / Avg.873.4K / 1.9M
Mkt Cap10.7B
P/E20.83
50d Avg. Price65.79
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS2.36
Total Float134.9M

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI), Key Statistics

Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
13.6B
Trailing P/E
20.83
Forward P/E
26.04
PE Ratio (TTM)
20.38
PEG Ratio (TTM)
2.01
Price / Sales (ttm)
7.14
Price / Book (mrq)
4.41
Price / EBITDA
15.88
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
19.94
Earnings Yield
4.8%
Price change 1 M
1.05
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.74
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
15.72
Tangible Book value per share
-15.55
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
3.5B
Total Assets
5.9B
Total Liabilities
3.5B
Profitability
Net income Growth
5.74
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
94.16%
EBIT Margin
20.4%
EBITDA Margin
44.03%
Operating Margin
22.68%