BAKKAFROST U/ADR by Bakkafrost PF (OTC:BKFKY), Dividends

BAKKAFROST U/ADR by Bakkafrost PF issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BAKKAFROST U/ADR by Bakkafrost PF generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.