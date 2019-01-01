ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bakkafrost
(OTCPK:BKFKF)
60.05
00
At close: May 16
77.7305
17.6805[29.44%]
After Hours: 3:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low57.14 - 92.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 59.1M
Vol / Avg.0K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap3.5B
P/E25.71
50d Avg. Price67.38
Div / Yield0.69/1.15%
Payout Ratio22.83
EPS6.85
Total Float-

Bakkafrost (OTC:BKFKF), Key Statistics

Bakkafrost (OTC: BKFKF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.3B
Trailing P/E
25.71
Forward P/E
20.53
PE Ratio (TTM)
34.42
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.11
Price / Book (mrq)
2.62
Price / EBITDA
14.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
17.26
Earnings Yield
3.89%
Price change 1 M
0.86
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.02
Beta
0.33
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
22.96
Tangible Book value per share
12.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
5.4B
Total Assets
14.8B
Total Liabilities
5.4B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.01
Gross Margin
80.88%
Net Margin
24.69%
EBIT Margin
30.47%
EBITDA Margin
38.78%
Operating Margin
30.91%