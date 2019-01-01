QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.7K
Div / Yield
0.05/7.51%
52 Wk
0 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
48.4B
Payout Ratio
27.8
Open
-
P/E
3.63
EPS
0.26
Shares
74.3B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bank of Communications, or Bocom, is headquartered in Shanghai. As one of China's four oldest banks, Bocom became China's first state-owned shareholding commercial bank in 1987. Today, Bocom is amid a strategic transformation, building itself into a global wealth-management bank with wide-ranging financial operations, including insurance, brokerage, trust, and asset management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bank of Comms Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank of Comms Co (BKFCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank of Comms Co (OTCPK: BKFCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bank of Comms Co's (BKFCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank of Comms Co.

Q

What is the target price for Bank of Comms Co (BKFCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank of Comms Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank of Comms Co (BKFCF)?

A

The stock price for Bank of Comms Co (OTCPK: BKFCF) is $0.652 last updated Tue Jan 25 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank of Comms Co (BKFCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank of Comms Co.

Q

When is Bank of Comms Co (OTCPK:BKFCF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank of Comms Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank of Comms Co (BKFCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank of Comms Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank of Comms Co (BKFCF) operate in?

A

Bank of Comms Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.