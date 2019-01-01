ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Banco Espirito Santo
(OTCEM:BKESY)
0.0001
00
At close: Apr 12
0.0056
0.0055[5500.00%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.01
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 5.6B
Vol / Avg.- / 2.9K
Mkt Cap562.5K
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.78
Total Float-

Banco Espirito Santo (OTC:BKESY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Banco Espirito Santo reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$-890.3M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Banco Espirito Santo using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Banco Espirito Santo Questions & Answers

Q
When is Banco Espirito Santo (OTCEM:BKESY) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Banco Espirito Santo

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Banco Espirito Santo (OTCEM:BKESY)?
A

There are no earnings for Banco Espirito Santo

Q
What were Banco Espirito Santo’s (OTCEM:BKESY) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Banco Espirito Santo

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.