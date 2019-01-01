QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Banco Espirito Santo SA is a Portugal-based bank. Its main activity is commercial banking which is organized into the domestic banking, international banking, investment banking, asset management, markets, and strategic investments segments. Through the domestic banking segment, it provides deposits, credit and debit cards, savings accounts, asset management, loans, investment banking and brokerage, custodian services, investment funds management, as well as life and non-life insurance products to customers within Portugal. The domestic banking operations provide for most of Banco Espirito's earnings.

Banco Espirito Santo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Espirito Santo (BKESY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Espirito Santo (OTCEM: BKESY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco Espirito Santo's (BKESY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banco Espirito Santo.

Q

What is the target price for Banco Espirito Santo (BKESY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banco Espirito Santo

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Espirito Santo (BKESY)?

A

The stock price for Banco Espirito Santo (OTCEM: BKESY) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:57:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Espirito Santo (BKESY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 3, 2012.

Q

When is Banco Espirito Santo (OTCEM:BKESY) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Espirito Santo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banco Espirito Santo (BKESY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Espirito Santo.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Espirito Santo (BKESY) operate in?

A

Banco Espirito Santo is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.