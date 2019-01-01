Banco Espirito Santo SA is a Portugal-based bank. Its main activity is commercial banking which is organized into the domestic banking, international banking, investment banking, asset management, markets, and strategic investments segments. Through the domestic banking segment, it provides deposits, credit and debit cards, savings accounts, asset management, loans, investment banking and brokerage, custodian services, investment funds management, as well as life and non-life insurance products to customers within Portugal. The domestic banking operations provide for most of Banco Espirito's earnings.