Blueknight Energy
(NASDAQ:BKEP)
4.52
-0.01[-0.22%]
At close: May 26
4.53
0.0100[0.22%]
After Hours: 6:39PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4.51 - 4.53
52 Week High/Low3 - 4.6
Open / Close4.53 / 4.52
Float / Outstanding38.5M / 41.9M
Vol / Avg.330.7K / 283.7K
Mkt Cap189.2M
P/E18.88
50d Avg. Price3.9
Div / Yield0.17/3.75%
Payout Ratio67.71
EPS0.01
Total Float38.5M

Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Blueknight Energy reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.010

Quarterly Revenue

$28.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$28.5M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Blueknight Energy using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Blueknight Energy Questions & Answers

Q
When is Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) reporting earnings?
A

Blueknight Energy (BKEP) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.11, which missed the estimate of $-0.02.

Q
What were Blueknight Energy’s (NASDAQ:BKEP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $43.9M, which missed the estimate of $45.7M.

