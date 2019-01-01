Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Blueknight Energy
Blueknight Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) was reported by Wells Fargo on November 30, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.00 expecting BKEP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -56.14% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ: BKEP) was provided by Wells Fargo, and Blueknight Energy upgraded their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Blueknight Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Blueknight Energy was filed on November 30, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 30, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Blueknight Energy (BKEP) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $1.50 to $2.00. The current price Blueknight Energy (BKEP) is trading at is $4.56, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.