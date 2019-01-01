QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Stanley Black & Decker Inc is a manufacturer of hand and power tools. The company operates three business segments: tools and storage, security, and industrial. Tools and storage, the largest segment by revenue, sells hand tools and power tools to professional end-users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers. Security installs electronic security systems and provides electronic security services including alarm monitoring and video surveillance. Industrial sells engineered fastening products such as stud-welding systems, blind inserts and tools, and engineered plastic and mechanical fasteners. The largest end market is the United States of America.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Stanley Black & Decker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Stanley Black & Decker (BKDKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Stanley Black & Decker (OTC: BKDKP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Stanley Black & Decker's (BKDKP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Stanley Black & Decker.

Q

What is the target price for Stanley Black & Decker (BKDKP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Stanley Black & Decker

Q

Current Stock Price for Stanley Black & Decker (BKDKP)?

A

The stock price for Stanley Black & Decker (OTC: BKDKP) is $1426 last updated Thu May 27 2021 17:27:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Stanley Black & Decker (BKDKP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Stanley Black & Decker.

Q

When is Stanley Black & Decker (OTC:BKDKP) reporting earnings?

A

Stanley Black & Decker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Stanley Black & Decker (BKDKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Stanley Black & Decker.

Q

What sector and industry does Stanley Black & Decker (BKDKP) operate in?

A

Stanley Black & Decker is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.