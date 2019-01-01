Bank of Cyprus Holdings (OTC:BKCYF), Key Statistics

ñol

Bank of Cyprus Holdings
(OTCPK:BKCYF)
1.1354
00
At close: Dec 15
1.1306
-0.0048[-0.42%]
After Hours: 3:23AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 1.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 446.1M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap506.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float-

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
- -
Trailing P/E
- -
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
- -
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
- -
Price / Book (mrq)
- -
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
- -
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
- -
Tangible Book value per share
- -
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23B
Total Assets
25.1B
Total Liabilities
23B
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
3.47%
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -