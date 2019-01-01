ñol

BlackRock Cap Inv
(NASDAQ:BKCC)
4.05
0.06[1.50%]
At close: May 26
3.99
-0.0600[-1.48%]
After Hours: 4:36PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low4 - 4.07
52 Week High/Low3.75 - 4.47
Open / Close4 / 4.05
Float / Outstanding72.5M / 73.7M
Vol / Avg.146.7K / 285.4K
Mkt Cap298.5M
P/E5.7
50d Avg. Price4.12
Div / Yield0.4/10.03%
Payout Ratio57.14
EPS0.07
Total Float72.5M

BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC), Dividends

BlackRock Cap Inv issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BlackRock Cap Inv generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

9.78%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

May 16

Next Dividend

Jun 15
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

BlackRock Cap Inv Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 2, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for BlackRock Cap Inv ($BKCC) will be on July 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) shares by May 16, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) dividend?
A

The next dividend for BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) will be on May 13, 2022 and will be $0.10

Q
What is the dividend yield for BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC)?
A

The most current yield for BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) is 9.78% and is payable next on July 7, 2022

