BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.50 expecting BKCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for BlackRock Cap Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) was provided by Wells Fargo, and BlackRock Cap Inv maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of BlackRock Cap Inv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for BlackRock Cap Inv was filed on October 25, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 25, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.25 to $4.50. The current price BlackRock Cap Inv (BKCC) is trading at is $4.04, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
