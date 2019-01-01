ñol

BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT
(OTCPK:BKBSY)
15.00
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed

BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT (OTC:BKBSY), Dividends

BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT (BKBSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT.

Q
What date did I need to own BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT (BKBSY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT.

Q
How much per share is the next BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT (BKBSY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT.

Q
What is the dividend yield for BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT (OTCPK:BKBSY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for BERKAH BETON SADY U/ADR by Berkah Beton Sadaya Tbk PT.

