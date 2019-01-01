QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
8.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
59.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Magnetic North Acquisition Corp operates as a merchant bank providing capital, management and board representation to small to mid-capitalization private companies. Its industry focus for investments include clean power technology, special situations, and consumer products, oilfield services, manufacturing and technology inclusive of software and hardware.

Magnetic North Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Magnetic North (BKBLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Magnetic North (OTCPK: BKBLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Magnetic North's (BKBLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Magnetic North.

Q

What is the target price for Magnetic North (BKBLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Magnetic North

Q

Current Stock Price for Magnetic North (BKBLF)?

A

The stock price for Magnetic North (OTCPK: BKBLF) is $0.1384 last updated Wed Dec 01 2021 18:17:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Magnetic North (BKBLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Magnetic North.

Q

When is Magnetic North (OTCPK:BKBLF) reporting earnings?

A

Magnetic North does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Magnetic North (BKBLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Magnetic North.

Q

What sector and industry does Magnetic North (BKBLF) operate in?

A

Magnetic North is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.