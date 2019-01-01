QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
0.44 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
687.2M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
91.35
EPS
0.1
Shares
192M
Outstanding
Pipestone Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company is focused on developing rich assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pipestone Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Pipestone Energy (BKBEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pipestone Energy (OTCPK: BKBEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pipestone Energy's (BKBEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pipestone Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Pipestone Energy (BKBEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pipestone Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Pipestone Energy (BKBEF)?

A

The stock price for Pipestone Energy (OTCPK: BKBEF) is $3.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:18:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pipestone Energy (BKBEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pipestone Energy.

Q

When is Pipestone Energy (OTCPK:BKBEF) reporting earnings?

A

Pipestone Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pipestone Energy (BKBEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pipestone Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Pipestone Energy (BKBEF) operate in?

A

Pipestone Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.