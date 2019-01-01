Bank Of Ayudhya (OTC:BKAYF), Quotes and News Summary

Bank Of Ayudhya PCL is a full-service universal bank commonly referred to as Krunsgri, operating mostly in Thailand, and with some exposure to other Asian countries. The bank's operations include commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial services, such as wealth management, credit cards, insurance, asset management, securities trading, auto hire purchases, equipment leasing, factoring, microfinance, and instalment loans. Its segments include Retail, Commercial and Others.