Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
144.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd is a provider of waste treatment services in China. The company's business segments are Sewage and reclaimed water treatment and construction services, Water distribution services, and Technical and consultancy services and sales of machineries. Majority of the revenue is derived from Sewage and reclaimed water treatment and construction services segment.

Beijing Enterprises Water Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beijing Enterprises Water (BJWTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beijing Enterprises Water (OTCPK: BJWTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beijing Enterprises Water's (BJWTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beijing Enterprises Water.

Q

What is the target price for Beijing Enterprises Water (BJWTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beijing Enterprises Water

Q

Current Stock Price for Beijing Enterprises Water (BJWTY)?

A

The stock price for Beijing Enterprises Water (OTCPK: BJWTY) is $35.25 last updated Tue Dec 17 2019 18:19:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beijing Enterprises Water (BJWTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 5, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 5, 2018.

Q

When is Beijing Enterprises Water (OTCPK:BJWTY) reporting earnings?

A

Beijing Enterprises Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beijing Enterprises Water (BJWTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beijing Enterprises Water.

Q

What sector and industry does Beijing Enterprises Water (BJWTY) operate in?

A

Beijing Enterprises Water is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.