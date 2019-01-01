Berli Jucker PCL is a Thailand based company manufactures and sells containers, personal care, and healthcare products. The firm operates through five primary segments based on the product type. The packaging supply chain segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells glass containers, aluminum cans, and rigid plastic containers. The consumer supply chain segment sells tissue paper, soaps, shampoos and cosmetics, snack foods, beverages, and confectionery. The healthcare and technical supply chain segment sell chemicals, food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and hospital supplies. Modern retail supply chain operates various types of modern trade which are hypermarket, supermarket, convenient store and drugstore and other business groups.