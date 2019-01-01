QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Berli Jucker PCL is a Thailand based company manufactures and sells containers, personal care, and healthcare products. The firm operates through five primary segments based on the product type. The packaging supply chain segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells glass containers, aluminum cans, and rigid plastic containers. The consumer supply chain segment sells tissue paper, soaps, shampoos and cosmetics, snack foods, beverages, and confectionery. The healthcare and technical supply chain segment sell chemicals, food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and hospital supplies. Modern retail supply chain operates various types of modern trade which are hypermarket, supermarket, convenient store and drugstore and other business groups.

Berli Jucker Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Berli Jucker (BJPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Berli Jucker (OTCPK: BJPUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Berli Jucker's (BJPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Berli Jucker.

Q

What is the target price for Berli Jucker (BJPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Berli Jucker

Q

Current Stock Price for Berli Jucker (BJPUF)?

A

The stock price for Berli Jucker (OTCPK: BJPUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Berli Jucker (BJPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Berli Jucker.

Q

When is Berli Jucker (OTCPK:BJPUF) reporting earnings?

A

Berli Jucker does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Berli Jucker (BJPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Berli Jucker.

Q

What sector and industry does Berli Jucker (BJPUF) operate in?

A

Berli Jucker is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.